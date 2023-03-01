Directori d'empreses
Splashtop
Splashtop Salaris

El salari de Splashtop oscil·la entre $21,377 en compensació total anual per a un Assistent Administratiu a la banda baixa fins a $39,260 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Splashtop. Darrera actualització: 9/19/2025

$160K

Assistent Administratiu
$21.4K
Vendes
$34.6K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$30.4K

Enginyer de Programari
$39.3K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Splashtop és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $39,260. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Splashtop és $32,508.

