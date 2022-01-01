Splash Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Splash oscil·la entre $76,373 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $184,075 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Splash. Darrera actualització: 9/19/2025

$160K

Èxit del Client
$111K
Gestor de Producte
$184K
Enginyer de Programari
$76.4K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Splash és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $184,075. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Splash és $111,440.

