Splash Financial
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Earning a college or graduate degree is a life-changing achievement. Now you are ready to start a career and pursue your dreams. Unfortunately, you may be held back by student loans with high interest rates.We launched Splash Financial in 2013 when we saw our friends and family struggling with their student loans. Large loan balances with high interest rates led to big monthly payments for many years, so we figured there had to be a better way.Today, Splash is a leading student loan refinancing marketplace and technology platform that partners with credit unions and banks to help consumers save money on their student loans. With over 100,000 accounts and over $6 Billion in refinancing requests, Splash is one of the national leaders in refinancing student loans.

    https://splashfinancial.com
    Lloc web
    2013
    Any de fundació
    150
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

