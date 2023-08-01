Directori d'empreses
Spirent Communications Salaris

El salari de Spirent Communications oscil·la entre $87,063 en compensació total anual per a un Operacions de Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $201,000 per a un Enginyer de Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Spirent Communications. Darrera actualització: 9/19/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $135K

Enginyer de Xarxes

Operacions de Màrqueting
$87.1K
Gestor de Producte
$152K

Enginyer de Vendes
$201K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$164K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Spirent Communications és Enginyer de Vendes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $201,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Spirent Communications és $152,471.

