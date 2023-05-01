Directori d'Empreses
Sourcepass
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa
Principals coneixements
  • Contribueix amb alguna cosa única sobre Sourcepass que pugui ser útil per als altres (ex: consells d'entrevista, elecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Sourcepass disrupts the IT services and security industry by leveraging SaaS technologies like AI and RPA to provide a revolutionary client experience. They offer premier managed services to businesses of all sizes, putting them in control of their digital universe. Sourcepass maintains data networks, manages cloud and security monitoring, and guides productivity and digital transformation. Their blend of technologies work seamlessly and powerfully, backed by their tech smarts and business savvy.

    https://sourcepass.com
    Lloc web
    2021
    Any de fundació
    351
    Nombre d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rep salaris verificats a la teva safata d'entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i s'apliquen la Política de privadesa i els Termes del servei apply.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Sourcepass

    Empreses relacionades

    • Coinbase
    • SoFi
    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • Microsoft
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos