Directori d'Empreses
SoftWear Automation
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa
Principals coneixements
  • Contribueix amb alguna cosa única sobre SoftWear Automation que pugui ser útil per als altres (ex: consells d'entrevista, elecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    SoftWear Automation is an Atlanta-based machine vision and robotics startup that is disrupting the $1.1 trillion textile industry, creating autonomous sewn good worklines for apparel, footwear and home goods. The company’s revolutionary, patented technology was developed over eight years in collaboration with Georgia Tech and funding from DARPA and the Walmart Foundation. Using AI and machine vision technology, our SEWBOTS® provide production scale to brands and manufactures while also allowing them to SEWLOCAL™, moving their supply chains closer to the customer to create high quality products faster with massive inventory reductions.

    http://www.softwearautomation.com
    Lloc web
    2012
    Any de fundació
    90
    Nombre d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rep salaris verificats a la teva safata d'entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i s'apliquen la Política de privadesa i els Termes del servei apply.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a SoftWear Automation

    Empreses relacionades

    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • SoFi
    • DoorDash
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos