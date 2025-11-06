La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Ukraine a SoftServe oscil·la entre UAH 420K per year per a L1 i UAH 2.74M per year per a L5. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Ukraine totalitza UAH 2.13M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de SoftServe. Última actualització: 11/6/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L1
UAH 420K
UAH 420K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.35M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
