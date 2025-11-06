Directori d'empreses
La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Ukraine a SoftServe oscil·la entre UAH 420K per year per a L1 i UAH 2.74M per year per a L5. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Ukraine totalitza UAH 2.13M.

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L1
(Nivell d'Entrada)
UAH 420K
UAH 420K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.35M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
Veure 1 Més Nivells
Block logo
+UAH 2.42M
Robinhood logo
+UAH 3.72M
Stripe logo
+UAH 836K
Datadog logo
+UAH 1.46M
Verily logo
+UAH 920K
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
Salaris de Pràctiques

Quins són els nivells professionals a SoftServe?

Títols inclosos

Enviar nou títol

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Enginyer DevOps

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a SoftServe in Ukraine és una compensació total anual de UAH 3,511,452. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a SoftServe per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Ukraine és UAH 2,131,953.

