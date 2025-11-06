La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Colombia a SoftServe totalitza COP 167.51M per year per a L2. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Colombia totalitza COP 200.61M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de SoftServe. Última actualització: 11/6/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L1
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.51M
COP 162.8M
COP 0
COP 4.71M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
