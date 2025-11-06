Directori d'empreses
SoftServe
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Tots els Salaris de Enginyer de Programari

  • Colombia

SoftServe Enginyer de Programari Salaris a Colombia

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Colombia a SoftServe totalitza COP 167.51M per year per a L2. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Colombia totalitza COP 200.61M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de SoftServe. Última actualització: 11/6/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L1
(Nivell d'Entrada)
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.51M
COP 162.8M
COP 0
COP 4.71M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Veure 1 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Block logo
+COP 235.57M
Robinhood logo
+COP 361.49M
Stripe logo
+COP 81.23M
Datadog logo
+COP 142.16M
Verily logo
+COP 89.36M
Don't get lowballed
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina
Salaris de Pràctiques

Contribuir
Quins són els nivells professionals a SoftServe?

Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Enginyer de Programari verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

Títols inclosos

Enviar nou títol

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Enginyer DevOps

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a SoftServe in Colombia és una compensació total anual de COP 221,065,455. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a SoftServe per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Colombia és COP 200,607,008.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a SoftServe

Empreses relacionades

  • Arcesium
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos