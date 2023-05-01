Directori d'Empreses
Sight Machine
Sight Machine Salaris

El rang de salaris de Sight Machine varia de $137,685 en compensació total anual per a Arquitecte de Solucions a l'extrem inferior a $205,800 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Sight Machine. Última actualització: 8/22/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
$184K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$206K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$138K

PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Sight Machine és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $205,800. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Sight Machine és de $183,600.

Altres recursos