Siemens Plm Software Salaris

El rang de salaris de Siemens Plm Software varia de $45,792 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Maquinari a l'extrem inferior a $221,100 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Siemens Plm Software. Última actualització: 8/22/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $120K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Enginyer de Maquinari
$45.8K
Enginyer Mecànic
$65.3K

Gestor de Producte
$221K
Gerent de Programa
$183K
Vendes
$159K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$204K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$164K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Siemens Plm Software és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $221,100. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Siemens Plm Software és de $161,308.

