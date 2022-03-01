Directori d'empreses
Shopmonkey
Shopmonkey Salaris

El salari de Shopmonkey oscil·la entre $120,600 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $299,088 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Shopmonkey. Darrera actualització: 9/19/2025

$160K

Operacions de Negoci
$176K
Dissenyador de Producte
$121K
Vendes
$141K

Enginyer de Programari
$145K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$299K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Shopmonkey és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $299,088. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Shopmonkey és $145,270.

