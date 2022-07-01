Directori d'empreses
Shopgate
Principals Informacions
    Sobre nosaltres

    Shopgate offers a suite of modern commerce solutions with its brand retail.red, designed to activate the vision of innovative retailers to help them drive in-store traffic, lift revenue and create the ultimate customer experience while reducing the total cost of ownership. Powered by the retail.red platform, these commerce solutions are specifically designed for the custom needs and extensibility of mid-market retailers. What’s more, the solutions give forward-thinking retailers the edge needed to build true omnichannel experiences that today’s consumers demand.

    http://shopgate.com
    Lloc web
    2009
    Any de fundació
    150
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Altres recursos