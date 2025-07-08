Directori d'empreses
Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company Salaris

El salari mitjà de Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company és $223,875 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari . Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company. Darrera actualització: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$224K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $223,875. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company és $223,875.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Shipwire, a CEVA Logistics Company

Empreses relacionades

  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • Roblox
  • Uber
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/shipwire-a-ceva-logistics-company/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.