Shipt Salaris

El salari de Shipt oscil·la entre $41,078 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $362,875 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Shipt. Darrera actualització: 9/18/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
L2 $105K
L3 $105K
L4 $169K
L5 $257K
L6 $279K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Científic de Dades
L3 $153K
L4 $206K
L5 $363K
Gestor de Producte
Median $147K

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $110K

Dissenyador UX

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $195K
Comptable
$128K
Analista de Negoci
$76.9K
Servei al Client
$41.1K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
Median $88.2K
Gestor de Disseny de Producte
$201K
Gestor de Programes
$167K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
Median $170K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$99.1K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$121K
Investigador UX
$162K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Shipt is Científic de Dades at the L5 level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $362,875. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Shipt is $152,898.

