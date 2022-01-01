Directori d'empreses
Shipsy
Shipsy Salaris

El salari de Shipsy oscil·la entre $16,858 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $24,178 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Shipsy. Darrera actualització: 9/18/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $24.2K
Servei al Client
$16.9K
Gestor de Producte
$22.2K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Shipsy és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $24,178. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Shipsy és $22,163.

