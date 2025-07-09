Directori d'empreses
Shiprocket
Shiprocket Salaris

El salari de Shiprocket oscil·la entre $6,676 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $65,083 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Shiprocket. Darrera actualització: 9/18/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $21K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Gestor de Producte
Median $29.9K
Recursos Humans
$45.5K

Dissenyador de Producte
$6.7K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$65.1K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Shiprocket és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $65,083. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Shiprocket és $29,859.

