ShiftKey Salaris

El salari de ShiftKey oscil·la entre $73,975 en compensació total anual per a un Cybersecurity Analyst a la banda baixa fins a $176,000 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de ShiftKey. Darrera actualització: 10/25/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $115K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $165K

Dissenyador UX

Gestor de Producte
Median $176K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$74K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a ShiftKey és Gestor de Producte amb una compensació total anual de $176,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a ShiftKey és $140,000.

