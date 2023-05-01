Directori d'empreses
SEMI
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre SEMI que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    SEMI is a global organization that connects over 2,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals in the electronics manufacturing industry. They focus on advancing technology and business through innovation in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services. SEMI has strategic association partners, FlexTech and MSIG, and has been building connections since 1970 to help members prosper, create new markets, and address industry challenges. They have offices in various locations worldwide and can be found on LinkedIn and Twitter.

    http://semi.org
    1970
    567
    $100M-$250M
