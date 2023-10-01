Directori d'empreses
Semgrep Salaris

El salari de Semgrep oscil·la entre $120,600 en compensació total anual per a un Cybersecurity Analyst a la banda baixa fins a $180,000 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Semgrep. Darrera actualització: 10/25/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $180K
Reclutador
$163K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$121K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Semgrep és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $180,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Semgrep és $163,072.

Altres recursos