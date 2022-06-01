Directori d'empreses
SEI Salaris

El salari de SEI oscil·la entre $65,097 en compensació total anual per a un Analista Financer a la banda baixa fins a $194,025 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de SEI. Darrera actualització: 10/25/2025

Comptable
$65.1K
Científic de Dades
$194K
Analista Financer
$65.1K

Information Technologist (IT)
$175K
Consultor de Gestió
$149K
Gestor de Producte
$112K
Enginyer de Programari
$154K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a SEI és Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $194,025. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a SEI és $149,250.

Altres recursos