SEI Investments
SEI Investments Salaris

El salari de SEI Investments oscil·la entre $24,556 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $155,000 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de SEI Investments. Darrera actualització: 10/25/2025

Analista de Negoci
Median $100K
Gestor de Producte
Median $155K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $24.6K

Comptable
$74.6K
Assistent Administratiu
$42.9K
Operacions de Negoci
$49.2K
Analista Financer
$50K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a SEI Investments és Gestor de Producte amb una compensació total anual de $155,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a SEI Investments és $49,980.

