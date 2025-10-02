La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Colombia a Scotiabank oscil·la entre COP 184.06M per year per a L6 i COP 130.87M per year per a L7. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Colombia totalitza COP 130.15M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Scotiabank. Última actualització: 10/2/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L6
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Títols inclososEnviar nou títol