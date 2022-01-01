Directori d'empreses
Sasken Technologies
Sasken Technologies Salaris

El salari de Sasken Technologies oscil·la entre $11,925 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $99,500 per a un Enginyer de Maquinari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Sasken Technologies. Darrera actualització: 10/21/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $11.9K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$99.5K
Capitalista de Risc
$33.5K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Sasken Technologies és Enginyer de Maquinari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $99,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Sasken Technologies és $33,485.

Altres recursos