SAP Concur Enginyer de Programari Salaris a Greater Seattle Area

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Greater Seattle Area a SAP Concur oscil·la entre $130K per year per a T2 i $243K per year per a T4. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Seattle Area totalitza $185K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de SAP Concur. Última actualització: 10/2/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
T1
(Nivell d'Entrada)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$130K
$119K
$944
$9.7K
T3
$174K
$150K
$7.7K
$16.2K
T4
$243K
$190K
$31.7K
$21.2K
Veure 1 Més Nivells
$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Quins són els nivells professionals a SAP Concur?

Títols inclosos

Enginyer de Software Backend

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a SAP Concur in Greater Seattle Area és una compensació total anual de $275,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a SAP Concur per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Greater Seattle Area és $185,838.

Altres recursos