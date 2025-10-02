La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Greater Seattle Area a SAP Concur oscil·la entre $130K per year per a T2 i $243K per year per a T4. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Seattle Area totalitza $185K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de SAP Concur. Última actualització: 10/2/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$130K
$119K
$944
$9.7K
T3
$174K
$150K
$7.7K
$16.2K
T4
$243K
$190K
$31.7K
$21.2K
