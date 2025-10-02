Directori d'empreses
Sandvine
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Tots els Salaris de Enginyer de Programari

  • Greater Bengaluru

Sandvine Enginyer de Programari Salaris a Greater Bengaluru

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Greater Bengaluru a Sandvine oscil·la entre ₹1.29M per year per a Software Engineer I i ₹2.03M per year per a Senior Software Engineer I. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Bengaluru totalitza ₹1.65M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Sandvine. Última actualització: 10/2/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Nivell d'Entrada)
₹1.29M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer I
₹2.03M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹56.8K
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Veure 2 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells

₹13.95M

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina
Salaris de Pràctiques

Contribuir
Quins són els nivells professionals a Sandvine?

Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Enginyer de Programari verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

Títols inclosos

Enviar nou títol

Enginyer de Xarxes

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Sandvine in Greater Bengaluru és una compensació total anual de ₹2,753,376. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Sandvine per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Greater Bengaluru és ₹1,569,893.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Sandvine

Empreses relacionades

  • Amazon
  • LinkedIn
  • Microsoft
  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos