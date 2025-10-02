La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Greater Bengaluru a Sandvine oscil·la entre ₹1.29M per year per a Software Engineer I i ₹2.03M per year per a Senior Software Engineer I. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Bengaluru totalitza ₹1.65M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Sandvine. Última actualització: 10/2/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹1.29M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer I
₹2.03M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹56.8K
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
