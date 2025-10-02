La compensació de Gestor de Programes Tècnics in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area a Sandia National Labs totalitza $205K per year per a Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area totalitza $200K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Sandia National Labs. Última actualització: 10/2/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$205K
$193K
$0
$12K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
