Safe Security Salaris

El rang de salaris de Safe Security varia de $59,467 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $172,354 per a Enginyer Comercial a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Safe Security. Última actualització: 8/15/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $59.5K
Científic de Dades
$164K
Gestor de Producte
$71.9K

Enginyer Comercial
$172K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Safe Security és Enginyer Comercial at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $172,354. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Safe Security és de $118,021.

Altres recursos