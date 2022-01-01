Directori d'empreses
Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies Salaris

El salari de Roper Technologies oscil·la entre $2,902 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $149,250 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Roper Technologies. Darrera actualització: 9/18/2025

$160K

Analista de Negoci
$63.3K
Servei al Client
$2.9K
Científic de Dades
$124K

Dissenyador de Producte
$80.4K
Enginyer de Programari
$122K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$149K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Roper Technologies és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $149,250. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Roper Technologies és $101,400.

Altres recursos