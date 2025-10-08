Directori d'empreses
Rocket Software
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Rocket Software Enginyer de Software Full-Stack Salaris

La compensació de Enginyer de Software Full-Stack in India a Rocket Software totalitza ₹1.74M per year per a Software Engineer II. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in India totalitza ₹1.49M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Rocket Software. Última actualització: 10/8/2025

Mitjana Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Nivell d'Entrada)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹1.74M
₹1.71M
₹0
₹26.6K
Software Engineer III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.98M

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Quins són els nivells professionals a Rocket Software?

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Software Full-Stack a Rocket Software in India és una compensació total anual de ₹2,388,599. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Rocket Software per al rol de Enginyer de Software Full-Stack in India és ₹1,494,370.

Altres recursos