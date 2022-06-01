Directori d'Empreses
Rocket Companies Salaris

El rang de salaris de Rocket Companies varia de $75,876 en compensació total anual per a Reclutador a l'extrem inferior a $215,735 per a Gerent de Ciència de Dades a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Rocket Companies. Última actualització: 8/19/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $131K

Enginyer de programari backend

Gestor de Producte
Median $183K
Desenvolupament de Negocis
$199K

Analista de Dades
$99K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
$216K
Científic de Dades
$109K
Analista Financer
$119K
Recursos Humans
$94.5K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$171K
Màrqueting
$99.5K
Dissenyador de Producte
$171K
Gerent de Disseny de Producte
$183K
Reclutador
$75.9K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$137K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$186K
PMF

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez Rocket Companies est Gerent de Ciència de Dades at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $215,735. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez Rocket Companies est de $136,680.

Altres recursos