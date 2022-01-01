Ritual Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de Ritual varia de $96,768 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $243,040 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Ritual. Última actualització: 8/21/2025

$160K

Assistent Administratiu
$112K
Màrqueting
$102K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$131K

Dissenyador de Producte
$99.5K
Gestor de Producte
$241K
Enginyer de Programari
$96.8K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$243K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Ritual és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $243,040. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Ritual és de $112,200.

Altres recursos