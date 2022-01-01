Directori d'Empreses
Rite Aid
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Rite Aid Salaris

El rang de salaris de Rite Aid varia de $33,446 en compensació total anual per a Servei al Client a l'extrem inferior a $271,350 per a Gerent de Programa a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Rite Aid. Última actualització: 8/21/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Desenvolupament de Negocis
$258K
Servei al Client
$33.4K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
$179K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Científic de Dades
$80.4K
Recursos Humans
$86.6K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$62.1K
Legal
$251K
Metge
$83.3K
Dissenyador de Producte
$174K
Gerent de Programa
$271K
Vendes
$39.8K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$241K
Enginyer de Programari
$66.2K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$206K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$164K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Rite Aid és Gerent de Programa at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $271,350. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Rite Aid és de $164,175.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Rite Aid

Empreses relacionades

  • Best Buy
  • Express
  • URBN
  • The TJX Companies
  • Foot Locker
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos