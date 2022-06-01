Riskified Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Riskified oscil·la entre $96,592 en compensació total anual per a un Recursos Humans a la banda baixa fins a $206,500 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Riskified. Darrera actualització: 9/18/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $142K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Enginyer DevOps

Vendes
Median $207K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$162K

Analista de Dades
$131K
Científic de Dades
$129K
Recursos Humans
$96.6K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$118K
Dissenyador de Producte
$122K
Gestor de Producte
$173K
Enginyer de Vendes
$189K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$199K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$159K
Altres recursos