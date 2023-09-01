Directori d'empreses
Rise8
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Rise8 Salaris

El salari de Rise8 oscil·la entre $175,000 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $211,446 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Rise8. Darrera actualització: 9/18/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $175K
Dissenyador de Producte
$185K
Gestor de Producte
$211K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

በRise8 ውስጥ የሪፖርት ተደርጎ ከፍተኛ ክፍያ የተደረገው ሚና Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level ነው የ$211,446 ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ ጋር። ይህ መሰረታዊ ደመወዝ እንዲሁም ማንኛውም ሊኖር የሚችል አክሲዮን ክፍያ እና ቦነሶችን ያካትታል።
በRise8 የተሪፖርት ሆነ አማካይ ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ $184,598 ነው።

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Rise8

Empreses relacionades

  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • LinkedIn
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos