Rise People Salaris

El salari de Rise People oscil·la entre $40,079 en compensació total anual per a un Redactor Publicitari a la banda baixa fins a $118,286 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Rise People. Darrera actualització: 9/18/2025

$160K

Redactor Publicitari
$40.1K
Gestor de Producte
$60.8K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $96K

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $118K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Rise People is Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari with a yearly total compensation of $118,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rise People is $78,387.

