Directori d'empreses
Rise Interactive
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Rise Interactive Salaris

El salari de Rise Interactive oscil·la entre $43,210 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $165,825 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Rise Interactive. Darrera actualització: 9/18/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Màrqueting
$49.8K
Gestor de Producte
$166K
Enginyer de Programari
$43.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Rise Interactive este Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $165,825. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Rise Interactive este $49,750.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Rise Interactive

Empreses relacionades

  • SoFi
  • PayPal
  • Dropbox
  • Snap
  • Coinbase
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos