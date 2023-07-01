Directori d'empreses
Rippey AI
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre Rippey AI que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Rippey AI offers software bots to streamline logistics companies' operations by automating tasks and processes. These bots eliminate manual work, allowing companies to scale without hiring more staff. By automating conversations, documents, and workflows, Rippey.AI helps bridge the gap between data and operating systems. This frees up time for key staff members to focus on business strategies and improving customer experiences. For more information, visit www.rippey.ai or email automate@rippey.ai.

    http://www.rippey.ai
    Lloc web
    2019
    Any de fundació
    52
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

