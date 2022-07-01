Directori d'empreses
Ridgeline
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Ridgeline Salaris

El salari de Ridgeline oscil·la entre $93,465 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $241,200 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Ridgeline. Darrera actualització: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Enginyer de Programari
Median $164K

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Atenció al Client
$206K
Recursos Humans
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Dissenyador de Producte
$93.5K
Gestor de Producte
$141K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$169K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$241K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Ridgeline és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $241,200. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Ridgeline és $164,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Ridgeline

Empreses relacionades

  • Intercom
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Kraken
  • Quick Base
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ridgeline/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.