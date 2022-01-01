Directori d'empreses
Richemont
Richemont Salaris

El salari de Richemont oscil·la entre $18,384 en compensació total anual per a un Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $220,700 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Richemont. Darrera actualització: 11/29/2025

Analista de Negoci
$48.6K
Científic de Dades
$210K
Màrqueting
$18.4K

Gestor de Producte
$144K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$125K
Enginyer de Programari
$162K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$117K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$221K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$54.6K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Richemont és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $220,700. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Richemont és $124,955.

Altres recursos

