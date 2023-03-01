Directori d'empreses
Rice University
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Rice University Salaris

El salari de Rice University oscil·la entre $32,000 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $97,013 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Rice University. Darrera actualització: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Enginyer de Programari
Median $32K

Científic Investigador

Enginyer Químic
Median $36K

Enginyer d'Investigació

Científic de Dades
Median $40K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Research Assistant
Median $40K
Assistent Administratiu
$48.1K
Enginyer Biomèdic
$51.7K
Analista de Dades
$58.8K
Analista Financer
$77.4K
Enginyer Geològic
$66.7K
Enginyer Mecànic
$34.8K
Dissenyador de Producte
$79.6K
Gestor de Producte
$97K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Rice University és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $97,013. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Rice University és $49,910.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Rice University

Empreses relacionades

  • Roblox
  • Flipkart
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Dropbox
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/rice-university/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.