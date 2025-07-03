Directori d'Empreses
Ricardo
Ricardo Salaris

El rang de salaris de Ricardo varia de $8,501 en compensació total anual per a Investigador UX a l'extrem inferior a $100,000 per a Enginyer Mecànic a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Ricardo. Última actualització: 8/25/2025

$160K

Enginyer Mecànic
Median $100K
Enginyer de Programari
$34.2K
Investigador UX
$8.5K

Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


