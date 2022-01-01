Directori d'empreses
Ribbon Salaris

El salari de Ribbon oscil·la entre $21,138 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $152,235 per a un Analista de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Ribbon. Darrera actualització: 11/29/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $21.1K

Enginyer de Xarxes

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $59.4K
Atenció al Client
$71.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista de Dades
$152K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$58.8K
Recursos Humans
$130K
Gestor de Producte
$59.6K
Reclutador
$109K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$83.6K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Ribbon és Analista de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $152,235. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Ribbon és $71,889.

Altres recursos

