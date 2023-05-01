Directori d'empreses
Ribbon Health
Ribbon Health Salaris

El salari de Ribbon Health oscil·la entre $149,250 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $248,750 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Ribbon Health. Darrera actualització: 11/29/2025

Gestor de Producte
Median $155K
Científic de Dades
$249K
Enginyer de Programari
$149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Ribbon Health és Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $248,750. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Ribbon Health és $155,000.

Altres recursos

