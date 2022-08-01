Directori d'empreses
Regrow
Regrow Salaris

El salari de Regrow oscil·la entre $132,098 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $223,875 per a un Recursos Humans a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Regrow. Darrera actualització: 10/25/2025

Recursos Humans
$224K
Reclutador
$159K
Enginyer de Programari
$136K

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$132K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Regrow és Recursos Humans at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $223,875. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Regrow és $147,668.

