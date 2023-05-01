Directori d'empreses
REGENXBIO
Principals Informacions
    REGENXBIO is a biotech company that develops gene therapy product candidates to address genetic defects or enable cells to produce therapeutic proteins. Its lead product candidate, RGX-314, is in Phase III clinical trial for wet age-related macular degeneration. The company also has other product candidates in various stages of clinical trials and preclinical development. REGENXBIO licenses its proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform to other companies and has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

    http://regenxbio.com
    Lloc web
    2008
    Any de fundació
    372
    Núm. d'empleats
    $250M-$500M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Altres recursos