Regeneron Salaris

El salari de Regeneron oscil·la entre $75,000 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer Biomèdic a la banda baixa fins a $238,085 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Regeneron. Darrera actualització: 10/24/2025

Científic de Dades
Median $210K
Enginyer Biomèdic
Median $75K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $105K

Enginyer de Controls
$89.6K
Analista de Dades
$109K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$199K
Enginyer Elèctric
$117K
Fundador
$96.5K
Enginyer Mecànic
$111K
Gestor de Producte
$199K
Gestor de Programes
$181K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$238K
Capitalista de Risc
$184K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Regeneron és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $238,085. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Regeneron és $117,316.

