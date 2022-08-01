Directori d'empreses
Refersion
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Refersion is a high-growth technology company helping brands and merchants in every industry transform the way they manage marketing partners; from affiliates and bloggers to influencers and brand ambassadors. Having processed $9.93B in orders in 2019, our performance marketing SaaS platform has a large and growing client base ranging from enterprise retailers to small and emerging businesses.Founded in 2015, Refersion is headquartered in New York City, with a satellite office in Miami. Proudly harnessing our entrepreneurial approach and collaborative culture, our nimble and curious team provides clients with solutions to complex problems daily.

    http://www.refersion.com
    Lloc web
    2012
    Any de fundació
    75
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Altres recursos