Rain Salaris

El salari de Rain oscil·la entre $48,240 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $128,342 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Rain. Darrera actualització: 9/17/2025

$160K

Cap d'Estat Major
$118K
Enginyer de Programari
$48.2K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$128K

PMF

