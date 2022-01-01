Directori d'empreses
R3
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

R3 Salaris

El salari de R3 oscil·la entre $75,661 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $166,787 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de R3. Darrera actualització: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Enginyer de Programari
Median $107K

Enginyer Cripto

Dissenyador de Producte
$75.7K
Gestor de Producte
$119K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
Vendes
$167K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$149K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a R3 és Vendes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $166,787. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a R3 és $118,983.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a R3

Empreses relacionades

  • Nisum
  • Genesys
  • Avanade
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/r3/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.