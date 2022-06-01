Directori d'empreses
R1 RCM
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

R1 RCM Salaris

El salari de R1 RCM oscil·la entre $18,258 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $265,665 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de R1 RCM. Darrera actualització: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Enginyer de Programari
Median $154K

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$18.3K
Analista de Negoci
$99.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
Científic de Dades
$131K
Analista Financer
$179K
Dissenyador de Producte
$134K
Gestor de Producte
$35.3K
Gestor de Projectes
$135K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$266K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a R1 RCM és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $265,665. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a R1 RCM és $134,325.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a R1 RCM

Empreses relacionades

  • Centene
  • HCA Healthcare
  • IQVIA
  • AmerisourceBergen
  • Labcorp
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/r1-rcm/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.